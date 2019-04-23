LA County issues measles warning after 5 cases reported

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are reminding the public to get vaccinated after at least five cases of measles were recently reported linked to international travel.
The five cases are the first in the county of 2019.
Health officials are also warning about locations where those with measles had visited and which therefore could have led to exposure at that time.
The locations below are no longer a risk for spreading measles at this time. But anyone who visited these locations at the indicated times should be on alert and contact their doctor if any symptoms develop:
-- Los Angeles International Airport, Bradley International Terminal, Gate 218, April 1, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
-- UCLA, Franz Hall, April 2,4 and 9; and Boelter Hall on April 2 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-- Cal State LA, Main Library, April 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-- El Pollo Loco, 1939 Verdugo Road, La Canada Flintridge, April 11, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-- El Sauz Tacos, 4432 San Fernando Road, Glendale, April 13, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"We will likely see additional measles cases in Los Angeles County, so it is important if you or someone you know has the symptoms of measles or has been exposed to measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before seeking treatment," said Los Angeles County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis.
"The best way to protect yourself and to prevent the spread of measles is to get the measles immunization, with two doses of measles immunization being about 97% effective at preventing measles."
For information about measles symptoms, immunization and treatment, see this statement from the county health department.
