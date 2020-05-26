Coronavirus: Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors consider plan to help cities reopen faster

Three cities in northern Los Angeles County - Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita - have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to move ahead faster, forming a coalition to accelerate reopening. For now, they have to follow the countywide restrictions.
The motion was introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn.
"This motion basically asks our county folks to help these regions in L.A. County petition the governor for a variance so they could move quicker," Hahn said.
Hahn says some cities she represents are also interested in the plan and believe their city data doesn't mirror the rest of the county.
Los Angeles County supervisors have urged Gov. Newsom to allow the county to move into Stage 3 of the state's reopening plan, which would allow for dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, hair and nail salons to resume operations.
Supervisors also voted unanimously to appoint an inspector general to oversee skilled nursing facilities. These facilities make up half of the county's deaths related to COVID-19.
There's been an increase in testing but the board is pushing for more oversight to ensure the safety of the people who live and work in those spaces.
State officials said on Monday that in-store shopping will be permitted throughout the state with approval from county health officials.