Coronavirus Los Angeles

New LA County 'safer-at-home' order puts additional limits on gatherings, closes playgrounds

Los Angeles County's public health director said she doesn't expect the directive to be as sweeping as the one issued at the onset of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County has issued a new safer-at-home order that places stricter limits on gatherings and occupancy at businesses, as well as closes playgrounds and cardrooms.

The new order, which takes effect Monday and will last at least until Dec. 20, comes as the county sees a disturbing surge in COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: LA County could see a doubling of cases within two weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County may soon see a shortage of hospital beds if the current increase in coronavirus rates continues, officials say.



The county has been averaging more than 4,700 new cases per day, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Health officials remain particularly concerned about gatherings that may have happened during Thanksgiving, as well as the upcoming December holidays, that may further increase transmission rates.
Under the new order:

  • All public and private gatherings with someone outside your own household are now prohibited. Exceptions are made for church services and protests protected by the Constitution.

  • Occupancy limits at businesses now stand at 35% for essential retail; 20% for non-essential retail like outdoor malls, as well as for personal care services and libraries; 50% for fitness centers operating outdoors, as well as museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums and other recreational businesses like batting cages.

  • Playgrounds, except those at childcare and schools, are closed. They had initially been allowed to reopen in October.

  • Cardrooms are closed. In early October they had been allowed to reopen with outdoor operations.


    • More details of the public health order are available here.

    DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercoronavirus los angelescovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
    LA County reports 5,087 new COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving
    LA County COVID-19 transmission hits highest rate since March
    USC football player tests testing positive for COVID
    Cedars-Sinai ultra-cold freezers set to store COVID vaccine
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    16K SCE customers without power amid fire danger
    Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
    OC providing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits
    Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
    Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
    Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
    SoCal weather: Red flag warning continues Friday amid strong winds
    Show More
    New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
    Sierra Madre fire destroys multi-family home, car
    Florida family thaws Thanksgiving turkey in pool
    Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
    USC-Colorado game canceled due to COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News