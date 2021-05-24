Health & Fitness

LA County to lift capacity limits, other restrictions June 15 following state guidance

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County plans to lift capacity limits and physical distancing at stores, restaurants and other settings on June 15 in accordance with California's latest guidance, the county's health director confirmed Monday.

While state officials announced their plan on Friday, local health authorities still had the power to keep stricter limits in place if they felt it was necessary.

But LA County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Monday the county will follow the state's guidance.

"Almost all sectors and businesses will be able to return to usual operations," Ferrer said. "With some limited exceptions."

The state plan does include some caveats, particularly for gatherings of large crowds, such as sporting events and concerts. The county plans to follow these as well.

So that means that Los Angeles County venues that host major indoor events involving 5,000 or more people - like concerts or sporting events - will be required to verify the vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test for all attendees within 72 hours before the event.

For outdoor events involving more than 10,000 people, verification of vaccination or a negative test is a "strong recommendation rather than a requirement," Ferrer said. Those who aren't verified should wear a mask while attending.



"Regardless of whether these events have assigned seating or not, and whether they're general admission or ticketed, they are considered higher risk for COVID transmission," Ferrer said. "This is because they involve attendees spending extensive time physically close to people from outside their households, and potentially from outside the state."

California and Los Angeles County are also planning to lift travel restrictions on June 15, in alignment with the CDC.

State officials noted last week that individual businesses still have the right to impose their own limits on capacity or require proof of vaccination as they see fit.

"There will be some businesses that decide to, you know, require some level of verification of vaccination in order to really have all of their patrons feel comfortable," Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.

"That isn't something that's going to be driven from the state necessarily, but that might be an operational decision, and we're trying to be ready to support individuals who want to do that thoughtfully and responsibly."

