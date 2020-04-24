Coronavirus

When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in LA County? Board of Supervisors chair unveils 4-point plan

Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced a plan whose criteria she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in Los Angeles County?

That question has been on the minds of many residents well into the second month of stay-at-home orders and other disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, on Friday unveiled a four-point plan whose prerequisites she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.

The plan's key benchmarks, announced at an afternoon news conference, are:

1. Capacity in the health care system
"This includes adequate staffing, testing, ventilators and other medical supplies to handle routine care and prepare for any increases," Barger said.

April 20, 2020: Board of Supervisors chairwoman talks about when LA County could loosen stay-home restrictions

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger spoke to Eyewitness Newsmakers about when the county might be able to loosen stay-at-home restrictions.


2. Protections for those at risk
Barger described the especially vulnerable as people who have underlying health conditions, the elderly, the homeless, residents of institutional settings and those who lack access to services.

3. Increased capability to test, isolate and trace
This includes the capacity to "quarantine people and have surveillance to prevent further spread," Barger said.

4. Maintain physical distancing
The supervisor said part of the county's role as providing educational materials and guidance to make the continuation of physical distancing possible and enforce compliance.

"Every one of us is eager to ease safer-at-home restrictions so we can return to a normal life,'' Barger said. "I'm immensely proud of our residents for adhering to these guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a huge surge in cases."

The criteria unveiled Friday echo those previously proposed by county health officials, as well as guidelines detailed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on the state level, and by Mayor Eric Garcetti for the city of Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclos angeles board of supervisorsstay at home ordercoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Conroe ISD robotics team using 3D tech to create much-needed PPE
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump's daily COVID-19 briefing
Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during pandemic
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
Newsom announces home meal delivery program for CA seniors
Local poverty relief nonprofit working overtime to distribute food, supplies
Show More
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Coronavirus updates: Live events
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
Mount Baldy opens despite being deemed non-essential business
OC nonprofit destroyed by fire back to rebuilding careers
More TOP STORIES News