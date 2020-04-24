When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in LA County? Board of Supervisors chair unveils 4-point plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6117412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger spoke to Eyewitness Newsmakers about when the county might be able to loosen stay-at-home restrictions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in Los Angeles County?That question has been on the minds of many residents well into the second month of stay-at-home orders and other disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis.Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, on Friday unveiled a four-point plan whose prerequisites she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.The plan's key benchmarks, according to Barger, are:"This includes adequate staffing, testing, ventilators and other medical supplies to handle routine care and prepare for any increases," Barger said.Barger described the especially vulnerable as people who have underlying health conditions, the elderly, the homeless, residents of institutional settings and those who lack access to services.This includes the capacity to "quarantine people and have surveillance to prevent further spread," Barger said.The supervisor said part of the county's role as providing educational materials and guidance to make the continuation of physical distancing possible and enforce compliance.