Coronavirus

When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in LA County? Board of Supervisors chair unveils 4-point plan

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, unveiled a four-point plan whose criteria she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When will coronavirus restrictions be lifted in Los Angeles County?

That question has been on the minds of many residents well into the second month of stay-at-home orders and other disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, on Friday unveiled a four-point plan whose prerequisites she said would have to be achieved before the easing of restrictions could begin.

The plan's key benchmarks, according to Barger, are:

1. Capacity in the health care system
"This includes adequate staffing, testing, ventilators and other medical supplies to handle routine care and prepare for any increases," Barger said.

2. Protections for those at risk
Barger described the especially vulnerable as people who have underlying health conditions, the elderly, the homeless, residents of institutional settings and those who lack access to services.

3. Increased capability to test, isolate and trace
This includes the capacity to "quarantine people and have surveillance to prevent further spread," Barger said.

4. Maintain physical distancing
The supervisor said part of the county's role as providing educational materials and guidance to make the continuation of physical distancing possible and enforce compliance.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

April 20, 2020: Board of Supervisors chairwoman talks about when LA County could loosen stay-home restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger spoke to Eyewitness Newsmakers about when the county might be able to loosen stay-at-home restrictions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruslos angeles board of supervisorsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Newsom announces home meal delivery program for CA seniors
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Live events
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
Mount Baldy opens despite being deemed non-essential business
OC nonprofit destroyed by fire back to rebuilding careers
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News