LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ron Rosen Janfaza is a Los Angeles attorney.
He doesn't make masks for a living. He doesn't operate a distribution company.
But like so many, he's jumped into action to help critical care workers obtain the proper protection in the fight against COVID-19, which took the life of his uncle in New York. Janfaza was propelled by that tragic event combined with seeing images of health care workers without N95 masks.
"I was actually very surprised that they don't have it. I was shocked. Then I went to a nursing home in Glendale and they're using cloth masks. It's not even a medical mask. And it really hurt me," said Ron Rosen Janfaza.
"At the moment we're able to get them, but it's limited so sometimes they have to re-use them multiple days," said Dr. Gisela Rosario at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital.
So Janfaza started a gofundme campaign to buy 1 million masks. He called the Culver City company Moldex-Metric Incorporated and dropped off 3,000 masks to hospitals and first responders this week.
"We're very grateful this initiative Ron is doing. I think it's something he decided to do. People want to help. This is a great way to donate," said Rosario.
"It makes me feel good inside that I can make a difference at this time. Even if it's just one person because that person didn't need to die," said Janfaza.
Ron Janfaza needs all the help he can get to reach his goal of 1 million masks for doctors. If you'd like to help, here is the GoFundMe page.
LA man who lost uncle to COVID-19 launches effort to donate 1 million masks
