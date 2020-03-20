Coronavirus

LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid new restrictions

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the novel coronavirus continues to alter how people live, Los Angeles County officials Thursday evening ordered nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay home as much as possible.

The "Safer at Home" order took effect Thursday at midnight for most and Friday at 11:59 p.m. for workers in businesses. It will last through April 19, possibly longer.

For Karen Owens of Long Beach, she says it's an uncertain time, but her focus is to educate her son and the community about social distancing and good hygiene practices.

"It's going to be a big adjustment for everyone, but together we can all make it through," Owens said.

LA County, city issue new "Safer at Home" restrictions on businesses, activities
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County officials are ordering nonessential businesses to close and residents to stay home as much as possible to help contain the coronavirus.



To educate residents of Long Beach and to keep the calm, the city has established a joint operations center near the Long Beach Airport, which Eyewitness News toured during Gov. Gavin Newsom's speech announcing a statewide directive for all Californians to stay home.

Long Beach officials, the fire and police departments, along with the health department are working in a unified command.

"We understand that there are things that need to take place for life to continue," said Eric Matusak, Incident Commander with the city of Long Beach. "People have to go to the doctor, they need to get groceries, things like that. We're encouraging neighbors to help their neighbors."

What won't be happening is police-led enforcement, but rather the encouragement of the public to enforce themselves, not gather in groups larger than 10 and stay at home.

"We're encouraging people to take their health seriously and we're encouraging our officers to continue the community engagement that we always have asked them to do," Matusak said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Trump says states should do more to address coronavirus crisis
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new "Safer at Home" restrictions
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County issues 'Safer at Home' order amid 40 new cases
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Ridgecrest earthquake: 3.5-magnitude temblor strikes during early morning hours
Show More
Coronavirus news update: Thursday, March 19
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Long Beach mom who says she has coronavirus shares her experience
Health experts send warning to youth over coronavirus risks
Coronavirus: CA DMV now requiring appointments for office visits
More TOP STORIES News