Health & Fitness

LAPD uses germ-zapping machine to fight infection

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pulsing 67 times per second -- and intense enough to rip apart bacteria -- a UVC light machine is the latest tool to help police officers fight infection.

In the Los Angeles Police Department substation next to Skid Row, at least two officers recently suffered from salmonella typhi-related symptoms.

It's here where the Lightstrike is being deployed first.

"This facility is the first police facility in the world that has brought this highly technical and expensive device, I might say, into the workplace to provide for another layer of safety," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The Lightstrike is often used within hospitals and other government facilities. It cleans and decontaminates highly touched surfaces that are breeding grounds for bacterial infections by using the powerful UVC light.

"UVC is filtered mostly through our earth's ozone layer, so there's not a lot of it present among us. Therefore bugs like MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and Candida auris, VRE (Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci), CRE (carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae), haven't built up a resistance to this UVC light," said Xenex Account Executive Leah Hansen.

The Lightstrike is one of two machines helping clean one of the dirtiest buildings in Los Angeles. Healthy Sole is another. It sanitizes footwear via ultraviolet light as officers re-enter the building. Custodial staff are also working seven days a week to help the LAPD fight disease.

"When you look at an episode of MRSA exposure or a bacterial infection, not just the medical cost but the emotional cost that comes with those episodes, these devices pay for themselves five and tenfold," said Moore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeleslapdinfection
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News