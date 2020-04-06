Coronavirus

Live updates: Protest coverage, COVID-19 briefings today from local, state officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

Friday LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County briefing
12p.m.-3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

5 p.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

More TOP STORIES News