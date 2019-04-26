community journalist

Why so smoggy? Long Beach metro area gets 'F' in air quality report

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Yet again, the Los Angeles-Long Beach area received an "F" for air quality.

The 2019 "State of the Air" report by the American Lung Association said that Los Angeles-Long Beach is ranked the worst metropolitan area in the U.S. for ozone pollution. The report focuses on air pollution between 2015 and 2017.

"I was not surprised," said Benjamin Hagedorn, an assistant professor of geochemistry at the California State University, Long Beach. Hagedorn is currently teaching a course on air pollution. "We have two sources of emissions: the vehicles, but also the port itself."

According to Prof. Hagedorn, emissions from the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach increase the possibility of health risks for residents who live in close proximity to the 710, an area labeled "the death zone" or "asthma alley."

"Obviously, residents near the 710 freeway are exposed to much higher levels of ozone. These are the areas where more asthma instances have been reported. The extreme would be respiratory issues, which can reduce life expectancy."

The American Lung Association's report shows that ozone levels have slightly improved since the early 2000's, but according to Prof. Hagedorn, there is still a long road ahead of us.

"We are on a good path, but it will take a long time to get to conditions that are acceptable. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyhealthcommunity journalistpollutionair qualityweatherin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
These Long Beach skater girls have moxie
East Hollywood yoga instructor gives back by offering 'pay what you can' classes
Beer Yoga in Long Beach: yes, it's a thing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News