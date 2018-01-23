FLU

Long Beach confirms first flu death of season

This undated image shows a medical professional preparing a flu shot. (KGO-TV)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 30-year-old has died after an illness associated with the flu virus, according to the city of Long Beach's health officer.

According to officials, the victim had underlying health conditions. The death marks the first flu-related fatality in Long Beach of the season.

"This death is a sober reminder that flu can cause serious illness," said Anissa Davis, MD, MPH, Long Beach City Health Officer.

"The Long Beach Health Department continues to recommend that all individuals six months of age and older get their flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine can prevent people from getting sick, or may lessen the severity of symptoms for those who become ill."

The flu has taken a harsh toll on California already. The California Department of Public Health has reported 74 confirmed flu-linked deaths of patients younger than 65 in the 2017-2018 season.
