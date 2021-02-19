Coronavirus: Los Angeles expanding mobile vaccination efforts, Garcetti announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10347695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sacramento woman received her new California Real ID in the mail, but it had a picture she wasn't expecting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will soon be more mobile vaccination sites in hard-hit communities of Los Angeles, according to city officials.Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that a pilot program will deploy 10 mobile teams to high-density, low-income communities of color.Despite delays and low supply at the city's vaccination super sites, Garcetti said the mobile clinics will continue as scheduled.According to the mayor, the program has already delivered 4,000 shots in its first two weeks.Nationwide, the icy blast across much of the U.S. injected more confusion and frustration into the nation's COVID-19 vaccination drive Wednesday just when it was gathering speed, snarling vaccine deliveries and forcing the cancellation of countless shots around the country.The U.S. is vaccinating an average of 1.7 million Americans per day against COVID-19, up from under 1 million a month ago. New figures from the White House show a steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden's first month in office.