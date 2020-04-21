Meet the 77-year-old La Mirada respiratory therapist still working amid COVID-19 pandemic

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Among the countless health care heroes working on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic is Linda Guzman, a 77-year-old respiratory therapist from La Mirada.Despite being at high risk of contracting the virus herself, Guzman has continued to work long hours at Alhambra Hospital Medical Center."I've been doing this close to 45 years, so I feel that's what I have to do right now. I love it," she told Eyewitness News.She's been caring for COVID-19 patients, working more hours than she used before the pandemic broke out. Guzman says she feels it's her duty to help out during this crisis."I would hate to think hospitals are short while I'm sitting around watching TV, having my coffee. That wouldn't make me feel good, especially since I'm qualified to work."After her long and stressful work days, Linda also acts as a caretaker for her 96-year-old mother. She also has four children, eight grandkids and several great grandchildren as well.Her family couldn't be more proud, including her daughter who's also in the medical field."She's amazing, she has so much energy," said her daughter Kelly Guzman.Although her family is sometimes concerned, Guzman says she's doing everything she can to make sure she's safe at work."I get it but... I feel like I can still contribute, so I will."