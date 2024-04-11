Volunteers with program Sunday Lunch Bags have provided close to 700,000 meals to those in need

The nonprofit Hollywood Food Coalition and the activist group Hang Out, Do Good have distributed 690,000 meals to food insecure individuals since their collaboration began four years ago.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A volunteer program that started during the pandemic is still going strong, serving meals to people in our area who need it most.

The nonprofit Hollywood Food Coalition and the activist group Hang Out, Do Good have distributed 690,000 meals since their collaboration Sunday Lunch Bags began. Bonita Friedericy is a longtime volunteer.

"It matters. If you see somebody, these people who are starving, and how much it means to know that someone cared to make a meal for them, and these people care so much," said Friedericy. "It makes me feel good and also it's so touching."

The Hollywood Food Coalition started back in 1987 by serving a simple meal every day to people who don't have a home. Since then, the organization has expanded its services. It also collects and distributes food to other groups and nonprofits doing the groundwork of feeding those in need.

Elijah Harris says he's unhoused and meals like this make a huge difference in his life.

"You know right now I just got a job working part-time so these lunches are crucial for me to take," said Harris. "It allows me to still do what I need to do to get myself back on my feet and still be fed."

The nonprofit has 12 hubs across L.A. where they receive donations and use as a point of distribution.

"We also provide lunches to Princeton Village Family Services, where they help get at-risk teens off the streets in the housing programs, where they get counseling, where they get job training," said Friedericy. "Nobody wanted to be in some of the circumstances that they're in, and if we can give a helping hand, it's just for all of us."