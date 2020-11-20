Coronavirus Los Angeles

New restrictions take effect across Los Angeles County Friday amid surge in COVID-19 cases

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A set of new restrictions prompted by a surge in COVID-19 cases took effect in Los Angeles County Friday, mostly affecting businesses like restaurants.

Under the updated health order announced earlier this week, eateries, breweries and wineries will be limited to a maximum of 50% outdoor capacity. Those businesses, as well as other non-essential establishments must be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Businesses can still offer pick-up and delivery services outside of these hours.

County officials stressed that it isn't a curfew, just restrictions on operating hours to reduce the possibility of crowds and potential for exposure to the virus.

Other non-essential businesses that are allowed to have people indoors, such as retailers, officers and personal care services, will be required to limit their capacity to just 25%.

Additionally, services at personal care businesses may only be provided by appointment.

As of Friday, L.A. County has a two-day average of roughly 4,500 new daily COVID-19 cases, but it's the five-day average that county public health officials use as a threshold to decide whether stricter measures are needed.

EMBED More News Videos

Public health officials said if the county's daily COVID-19 cases continue to remain at record-level highs such as reported on Thursday, the county could find itself under a stay-at-home order as early as Sunday.



On Wednesday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.

On Thursday, the county reported 5,031 coronavirus cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in L.A. County since the start of the pandemic.

That means the county could find itself under a strict stay-at-home order as early as Sunday.

"We still have a few more days to go, but if the numbers remain high, then potentially by Sunday, we can have the five-day average being higher than what we would want to see and would need to implement a safer-at-home order," said county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

On the statewide level, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier. The curfew will affect 41 of the state's 58 counties, including L.A. County.

The curfew, which the state is calling a "limited Stay at Home Order," will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom is ordering a curfew for all California counties in the purple tier starting Saturday. The stay-at-home order-like restrictions will be in effect 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 41 California counties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Ask the Doctor special: COVID questions answered
LA County could see even tighter restrictions as pandemic worsens
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
Kyle Rittenhouse bonds out of jail in Kenosha
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
CA reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID cases in single day
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Show More
Consumer watchdog slams Newsom over COVID hypocrisy
Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so
Semi carrying 25 tons of cookie dough overturns in Cajon Pass
SoCal telemarketer fined nearly $10M for robocalls
Newport Beach's Christmas boat parade canceled
More TOP STORIES News