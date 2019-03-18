Health & Fitness

New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks for older adults

EMBED <>More Videos

New guidelines for daily aspirin. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

New guidelines recommend against taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks in healthy, older adults.

The age-old approach is no longer recommended for older adults who do not have a high risk of heart disease, or who already have it.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association announced the new guidelines Sunday.

The guidelines say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients, including those having trouble lowering their cholesterol or managing blood sugar.

That's as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.

Johns Hopkins University cardiologist Dr. Roger Blumenthal, a co-chair of the new guidelines said, "It's much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin."

But for anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents inserted to open clogged arteries, aspirin can save their life.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckstrokeheart attackus world
TOP STORIES
'Virtual kidnapping' scam targets OC parents for ransom
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom' in Walker Canyon
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Fire at ITC Deer Park facility could take 2 days to burn out
Eyewitness This: Hikers flout super bloom rules, new aspirin guidelines, Budweiser Clydesdales in LB
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
Suspect arrested in Century City mall scare
Show More
Chino Hills main break sends water gushing over streets
Green beer flows as SoCal celebrates St. Patrick's Day
South LA gas tank explosion injures 2
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale
More TOP STORIES News