LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials provided new details on the Southland locations a measles patient visited last week.
The person went to Disneyland on Oct. 16 between 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m., and a Los Angeles Starbucks location at 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd. between 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Health officials announced Wednesday that the measles patient also visited a L.A. Starbucks at 2215 Westwood Blvd. between 7:20 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. Oct. 15, and Factor's Famous Deli at 9240 West Pico Blvd. in L.A. between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone who was in those areas at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.
MORE: New state law will make it harder to get exemptions from measles vaccine
There have been 19 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year and 11 non-resident cases that traveled through the region, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena.
The majority of the cases were found among patients who were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.
Health officials identify additional SoCal locations for possible measles exposure
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News