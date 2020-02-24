Health & Fitness

Point Mugu naval base could be used as coronavirus quarantine site

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- Naval Base Ventura County - Point Mugu is being prepared as a possible quarantine facility for passengers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport who may have come in contact with the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday.

The naval base would quarantine American travelers based solely on their travel history and monitor them for symptoms of the coronavirus. The department said they would carry out the effort out of an abundance of caution.

HHS says only a small number of travelers with the virus have been detected in the U.S. and that the virus is not currently spreading in U.S. communities.

"Any travelers housed at the Base would be monitored for signs of infection and transferred to appropriate medical facilities if symptoms developed," the statement from HHS said in part. "The Department of Defense has made sites available around the country to house such travelers, and NBVC-Point Mugu was one site determined to be suitable for travelers requiring quarantine. At this time, HHS is preparing this site should it be needed in the rapidly evolving public health response."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventura countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP arrests assault suspects after East LA chase
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
State launches legal fight over San Bernardino air cargo center
2 dead, 1 wounded in Adelanto shooting
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Localish explores the city of West Covina!
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Consumer Reports names its Top Pick car models for 2020
DA Jackie Lacey defends record as she seeks 3rd term
Jeep falls off parking garage in Santa Monica
Medal recipients encourage other veterans to seek needed help
More TOP STORIES News