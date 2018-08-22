HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD after it's found in England

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but researchers warn it's real.

A British woman contracted the rare STD that devours the flesh around the genitals. It is spread through sexual intercourse with an infected person.

The disease is painless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually found in tropical countries, but was recently discovered for the first time in England.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexually transmitted infectionshealth watchsexu.s. & worldcdc
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hawaii residents brace for Hurricane Lane
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Show More
Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
More News