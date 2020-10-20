Health & Fitness

Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

The California Department of Public Health has moved Riverside County's classification back to the most restrictive purple tier under the state's color-coded coronavirus reopening system.
The California Department of Public Health has moved Riverside County's classification back to the most restrictive purple tier under the state's color-coded coronavirus reopening system.

The change means some businesses like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will be forced to shut down indoor services.

Supervisor Karen Spiegel says the change equals "nailing the coffin shut'' on some operations.

Here's a breakdown of California's new 4-tier system for tracking COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.



The overall number of coronavirus cases in Riverside County climbed over the weekend, increasing by 791, and three additional deaths. The aggregate number of COVID-19 infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is 64,075, compared to 63,284 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System. The number of deaths tied to COVID-19 stands at 1,272.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countycoronaviruspandemiccovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: CA to issue reopening guidelines for theme parks
Watchman could have saved lives in Conception boat fire
Woman arrested in stabbing death of LA Metro employee
Dodgers, Lakers post-season success not paying off
Fruit vendor out of a coma after being struck by SUV
VIDEO: Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane
Dodgers confident in starter Clayton Kershaw in World Series Game 1
Show More
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Police searching for suspect in double shooting near Rose Bowl
Murders in Los Angeles increased by 20% in 2020
ICE conducting new immigration crackdowns across U.S.
Houston police sergeant killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting
More TOP STORIES News