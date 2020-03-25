Health & Fitness

San Bernardino County sees first death related to coronavirus, total cases climb to 38

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) -- San Bernardino County is now reporting its first death associated with the coronavirus, county health officials said Tuesday.

The patient who died was 50 years old and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The county now has 38 cases.

"Our hearts go out to this gentleman's loved ones," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. "This is a sad milestone in our county's fight against this global pandemic. This loss reminds us how vital it is that we comply with official health orders to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe."

Worldwide there have been more than 417,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China late last year. There have been more than 18,600 deaths. The United States has seen more than 53,000 cases.
