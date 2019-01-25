HEALTH

Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it's especially tough for kids.

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a kid at Children's Hospital Los Angeles!

You can choose a special dinosaur-themed greeting card, like a Stegosaurus declaring "You're Dino-Mite!" and then add a personalized message.

The cards will be hand delivered to each patient, along with a fun goody bag and balloons for an extra sweet Valentine's Day.

For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, Party City has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, up to $25,000.

You can deliver Valentine's Day cards to children by visiting chla.org/valentine.
