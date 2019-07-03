PTSD

Signs warn of fireworks around veterans with PTSD

Signs warn of fireworks around vets
WOODHAVEN, Mich. -- A Michigan city is using a unique way to warn its citizens about the dangers of 4th of July fireworks around veterans suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

WXYZ-TV reports the city of Woodhaven is handing out signs to veterans to display on their lawns so people think twice about lighting off fireworks on the 4th near their homes.

The holiday can be stressful to vets who suffer the effects of PTSD because of all the exploding fireworks.

City officials say they are not against fireworks and are planning to have a regular fireworks display.

They are asking that people who want to light off individual fireworks to be mindful of where they do it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichigan4th of julyveteransmilitaryptsdfireworks
PTSD
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Veteran with PTSD gets recovery help from LA County sheriff's deputies
IE Marine with cancer helping other vets through music
"Sgt. Will Gardner" shows struggles veterans have when they return home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News