Au'bree Evans turns traumatic event into the inspiration with business to help empower others

MORENO VALLEY (KABC) -- She's only eight years old, but a Moreno Valley girl is well on her way to becoming a "girl boss." Au'bree Evans turned a traumatic encounter from her childhood into the inspiration for a business to help other young girls.Evans has a "pop-up" shop in Moreno Valley. The reason behind her business endeavor stems from her dealing with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, caused by a near kidnapping two years ago. Aubree's mom, Kiara Evans, encouraged her daughter to tap into her creativity."Au'bree's fear for that has been constant: the PTSD, the night terrors. It got overwhelming at times," said Kiara.Au'bree's business model was to help young girls beginning their menstrual cycle... something that can often lead to bullying in school. She witnessed it with a friend."I told her are you ok, and I asked her, and she's like no because boys keep making fun of girls. And I was like, I'm gonna do something about this," said Au'bree.She's branded her own fanny packs; inside everything a girl needs."Our young girls no one brings awareness to them anymore. That's kind of what hurts," said Kiara. "We have these pretty little princesses and nobody thinks about them."Next weekend Au'bree is going to Las Vegas to be a vendor at an event called "young biz kids." And, she has plans to take her pop-up even further through the summer, including a trip to Texas. Her Mom knows she's learning valuable life lessons."Why work for somebody when you can work for yourself?" said Kiara. "Why wait until you're 18 when you can start as young as she is."Au'bree is hoping to bring a little awareness and support for young girls just like her. That's why some of her favorite products are stress balls and slime."Anything you can squeeze... squeeze it!" said Au'bree. "You'll be fine. Yep, that's all you gotta do."