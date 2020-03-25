Simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic

Keeping in motion is key to getting you blood moving and your joints loose.
Start will simple moves and embellish it. Then, use furniture like a kitchen counter or table to do push-ups.
You can also use items at home, like a gallon of milk or canned food, to replace free weights. Exercising in intervals is important and will help keep you fit.
Watch the video above for more tips from Lori Corbin.
