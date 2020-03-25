Coronavirus

Simple exercise tips to stay fit at home during coronavirus pandemic

By
Gyms are closed and hiking trails are crowded or getting shut down -- but a big part of staying healthy is staying fit. Here are some fitness ideas that you can do from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping in motion is key to getting you blood moving and your joints loose.

WATCH: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.


Start will simple moves and embellish it. Then, use furniture like a kitchen counter or table to do push-ups.

You can also use items at home, like a gallon of milk or canned food, to replace free weights. Exercising in intervals is important and will help keep you fit.

Watch the video above for more tips from Lori Corbin.

WATCH: Is it possible to not show any symptoms even if you have the virus?
EMBED More News Videos

"Is it possible to carry the virus and not show any symptoms?" Dr. Lisa Dabby from UCLA Health says yes!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessexerciseworkoutcoronavirusstaying healthy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
CORONAVIRUS
Chef Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications
COVID-19 crisis: SoCal couple make homemade masks for public
The Last Bookstore's exciting new offer
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Banks agree to temporarily waive mortgage fees in CA
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 13
Lancaster teen's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
Worker at IE Amazon fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
Gas prices drop under $2 at Inland Empire truck stop
MAP: Healthy food providers in LA amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
California runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
COVID-19 crisis: SoCal couple make homemade masks for public
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Shortage concerns mount as malaria drug hits headlines as possible COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus: LA sheriff letting gun stores stay open
More TOP STORIES News