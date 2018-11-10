LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for many parts the Southland as the Woolsey and Hill fires impacted breathing conditions.
The advisory is in effect until Sunday afternoon, according to the district.
Light onshore winds brought smoke from the fires to the center of the South Coast Air Basin Saturday afternoon. The communities most impacted by that air were in the San Fernando Valley and coastal areas.
Overnight, strong Santa Ana winds are expected to take smoke from the fires out to sea, but it could take some time for the smoke levels to decrease.
Still, the western parts of the San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal areas in Los Angeles County may experience significant smoke impacts from the fires because of those winds moving through.
Here are the areas that will see unhealthy air quality, listed by county:
SCAQMD is providing disposable respirator masks to residents over the weekend for short-term use and they will be available at local community centers.
The agency cautions residents though that even if you're using a respirator, you need to limit your exposure outside.