Inglewood woman's parents die from COVID-19 within days of each other

By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Brianna Trejo is just 22-years-old and she is dealing with the tragedy of losing both her parents to COVID-19 within days of each other.

"I honestly couldn't think. I was just like, this just doesn't feel real," says Trejo.

It started with her mom Cindy back around Jan. 4 when she started to have a cough.

"Her oxygen levels were low because she couldn't really breathe. And the last thing she told me was, 'Be good.' And I'm like 'OK.' We waved goodbye. And, I mean, that's the last thing that she told me," says Trejo.

Her father Ruben started getting sick a few days later. He was a front line worker, a counselor who sometimes dealt with the homeless. She says she doesn't believe he contracted COVID-19 at work.

Trejo says her father had gotten the first shot of the vaccine back in December and at the time they all felt safer.

"And after that we're just like OK, he gets the first dose, we'll get it, and then we'll be fine," says Trejo. "But I guess we just ran out of time."

Then her father started getting worse and she tested positive as well. Both of them were at Centinela Hospital at the same time. She was in the overflow tents outside and couldn't see her father. A nurse was able to help.

"I told your dad, he knows you're here. He gave me a thumbs up, and then a few hours later, around five in the morning, they woke us up to take our vitals and stuff. And that's when I got the call that my dad passed away," says Trejo.

There is a GoFundMe page to help with the sudden medical and funeral costs. Brianna says she is strong and knows her parents are with her.

"I do have two angels, you know, my parents, they'll always be with me and I feel it," she says.
