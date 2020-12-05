Health & Fitness

SoCal ICU capacity drops below 15%, triggering stay-at-home order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new state stay-at-home order will go into effect in Southern California after the region's hospital ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

The California Department of Public Health reported on Friday that Southern California's ICU capacity dropped to 13.1%, triggering the stay-at-home order.

The order does not take effect until Saturday at 12:59 p.m., and local officials will have 24 hours to carry out the restrictions.

When the stay-at-home order is triggered, bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons and barbershops, and other personal care services will need to close. Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited.

Once a region drops to the 15% threshold and the order is triggered, that area must stay under the lockdown for at least three weeks. After that, state health officials will evaluate ICU capacity and transmission rates to project at least four weeks into the future to determine if the stay-at-home order can be lifted.

The new order again closes a wide range of businesses and activities and urges people to stay at home whenever possible and always wear masks when outside the home.

According to Newsom's office, if a region hits the 15% or lower threshold for ICU capacity, the following activities and sectors must close within 48 hours:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Casinos

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Other sectors that will be allowed to stay open when operating remotely is not possible include:

Critical Infrastructure

Schools that are already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The video above is from a previous report.
