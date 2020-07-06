Southland beaches reopen after closure during Fourth of July weekend

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Beachgoers in the Southland can head back to the sand Monday after most beaches were closed over the holiday weekend to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Fourth of July weekend normally see huge crowds flock to beaches. But this year, nearly all beaches across Los Angeles and Orange counties - as well as Ventura County - were temporarily closed to the public.
The decision was made in response to the spike in coronavirus cases in California.
In Orange County, county-operated beaches were closed, and officials in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach had already announced plans to close their cities' respective beaches for the holiday.
San Clemente was an exception and remained open during the weekend. Seal Beach reopened Sunday.
Beaches in Los Angeles County reopened at 5 a.m. after the County Board of Supervisors temporarily closed beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points.
In L.A., beach volleyball, other organized sports and gatherings with those outside your household are still not allowed. Face coverings are required outside of the water and if you're around others.
