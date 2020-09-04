Health & Fitness

COVID-19: State launches PSA series ahead of Labor Day weekend to combat spread of virus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Department of Public Health released a series of PSAs aimed at younger people in two groups hardest hit by COVID-19: members of the Latino and Black communities.

The PSAs paint the picture of seemingly innocent joyful gatherings with the silent but real guest being COVID-19.

Community groups are also getting the word out.

"I know that you all are sick of COVID-19. I know that you all want to get out and hang out with friends and family, and do something a little fun, and there's nothing wrong with having those feelings. But I do want to urge you to remember that yes, we are still in a pandemic," said Dr. Sheila Young with Charles R. Drew University of Medicine.

Black Women Rally for Action held a zoom conference on Friday calling on everyone, especially young and less vulnerable people, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

While Los Angeles County beaches will be open over the holiday, people are asked to only gather with those within their households, keep 6 feet of physical distancing and wear face coverings when not in the water, eating or drinking.

The City of Los Angeles is closing all of its COVID-19 testing sites over Labor Day weekend due to the holiday and the heat wave.

