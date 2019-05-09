Health & Fitness

Alcohol use on the rise around the world, study says

An increasing number of people around the world are drinking more, according to a new study.

The findings published in The Lancet on Tuesday reveal yearly alcohol consumption from 1990 to 2017 increased by nearly 10 times on average per person.

By 2030, researchers expect that half of the world's adults will drink, 40% will abstain and more than 20 percent will binge drink at least once a month.

From 1990 to 2017, Europe saw a decrease in consumption while Asia saw an increase.

In the U.S., the average American drinks 10.4 quarts per year.

The study did not provide an explanation for the changing trends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdrinkingstudyresearchalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News