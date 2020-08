CA dental surgeon finds potential link between gum disease, severe COVID-19 complications

EMBED >More News Videos Is it safe to go to the dentist right now? New guidelines have been put in place to allow dentists to safely treat patients who have been forced to delay needed care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the video above to see how one dentist says you can prevent cavities while wearing your face mask.

EMBED >More News Videos The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

In a new study, a local dental researcher warns of the connection between gum disease and COVID-19. He says brushing, flossing and dental cleanings may help protect you from severe symptoms and improve your overall health.When dentist offices opened back up, Beverly Hills dental surgeon Dr. Shervin Molayem saw many people had been neglecting their teeth."A lot of mouths that are bleeding and they need attention," he said.While numerous studies show inflammation from gum disease can double a person's long-term risk of heart disease, Maloyem believes it can also make you more susceptible to suffering from acute COVID-19 symptoms.His research shows one of the main contributors is the inflammatory marker interleukin 6 (IL-6)."When we get plaque in our mouths and into our gums, what that does is the IL-6 and the other inflammatory proteins get released locally," Molayem said.It travels quickly to the lining of the lungs and other organs. Molayem said a German study connecting high levels of IL-6 in critically-ill COVID patients spurred his own research."It showed that these IL-6 levels, when over 80, is a predictor for being on a ventilator," Molayem said. His findings suggest if a gum disease patient has high levels of IL-6 when infected, they are far more likely to be hospitalized and suffer severe respiratory problems.Maloyem said studies have shown patients with other respiratory infections such as pneumonia have improved symptoms following teeth cleaning."We urge hospitals and medical doctors to set up dental protocols to check their gums," he said.Besides gum disease, other things that raise IL-6 coincide with COVID-19 risk factors such as age, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.Molayem's advice is to do what you can to lower inflammation and don't be afraid to go to your dentist."We have to be proactive during this time, and take responsibility. Get the knowledge and information and then act on it," he said.