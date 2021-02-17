Health & Fitness

West Hollywood to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif (KABC) -- West Hollywood is banning the sale of flavored tobacco products as well as the use of tobacco coupons and discounts.

The city council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to approve the ban.

The city is now the fourth jurisdiction in California with a tobacco coupon ban, including Santa Barbara and Alameda counties and the city of Oakland.

The ban on tobacco coupons starts March 16, while the ban on sales of flavored tobacco products starts Sept. 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest hollywoodlos angeles countysmokingvaping
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
Critically burned firefighter to leave hospital
City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
25-year veteran of LASD dies of coronavirus-related illness
LAUSD looks to operate mass vaccine site at SoFi Stadium
Take a look inside newly reopened LA Zoo
Show More
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
OC foundation helps families, kids navigate life with diabetes
8 shot near Philadelphia transportation center, police say
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
More TOP STORIES News