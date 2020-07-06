Nick Cordero reaction: Zach Braff promises to take care of Broadway star's family after COVID-19 death

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced his death Sunday evening in an emotional post on Instagram, saying he died earlier in the morning surrounded by his family, "singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."
Zach Braff, who starred with Cordero in "Bullets Over Broadway" -- which earned Cordero a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical -- shared his sorrow on social media.
"Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. 'We'll catch up some other time.'"
Braff also shared his final text with Cordero, a request that the "Scrubs" star take care of his family.
"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis," Braff wrote. "I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."
Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.
He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting, and since then, he experienced ups and downs throughout his recovery while Kloots gave updates on his condition.
Back in May, she spoke out to "Good Morning America" about the progress he was making.
"Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda said he was devastated by the news.
Cordero also starred in "Waitress," with music and lyrics written by singer Sarah Bareilles.
"He was light," she wrote on Instagram. "Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. #sugarbutterfamily"
"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who has appeared on Broadway in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Fully Committed," pleaded for the country to fight the virus together.
Many in the Broadway community also send their condolences.
Sending love to Amanda and Elvis
Kloots started a hashtag #WakeUpNick that became a movement across social media with fans dancing to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" to show support for the Broadway star.