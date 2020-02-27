heart health

Newborn February "Babies Go Red" in Northridge for heart month

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Valentines day might be over, but matters of the heart are not. Little Tony was born 6 weeks early on Valentines Day, and because February is also American Heart Month the volunteers from the American Heart Association (AHA) knitted him and other February babies at Northridge Hospital Medical Center red hearts, hats and booties.

"So sweet there's so many volunteers that have been dropping off a little gifts and you know where in the ICU it's not...you're a little scared when you get here and these nice little touches it's so sweet everyone at the hospital everyone is so nice here," said Katherine Kalioundji, baby Tony's mom.

Luckily little Tony and his mother are healthy, but this knitted red outfit is to highlight something bigger.

"Still the number one cause of death in the United States is from heart disease and a couple with that about 40,000 babies are born each year with congenital heart defects, which is the most common of all birth defects," said Paul Watkins, President CEO Northridge Hospital.

The knitted red accessories are a part of the Babies Go Red initiative at AHA, and everything is made by volunteers.

"This is something you can do create something beautiful for a worthwhile charity and then mail it off to them and then they give them to the babies and it's so sweet," said Barbara Li, AHA volunteer.

