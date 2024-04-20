WATCH LIVE

Woman whose body was found in trash bin in Sunland is identified

Saturday, April 20, 2024 2:13AM
A woman whose body was found in a trash bin in Sunland has been identified.

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman whose body was found in a trash bin in Sunland has been identified.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified the woman as 32-year-old Heather Haas.

The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood in the 8500 block of Wentworth Street.

The garbage bin was left on the side of the road, and the body was inside a Burton snowboarding bag when police removed it.

It wasn't clear how long the body had been there.

A cause of death has not been determined.

