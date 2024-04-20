Woman whose body was found in trash bin in Sunland is identified

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman whose body was found in a trash bin in Sunland has been identified.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified the woman as 32-year-old Heather Haas.
The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood in the 8500 block of Wentworth Street.
The garbage bin was left on the side of the road, and the body was inside a Burton snowboarding bag when police removed it.
It wasn't clear how long the body had been there.
A cause of death has not been determined.