HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach Sunday remembered the nine victims of the helicopter crash in Calabasas as runners donned Kobe Bryant jerseys along a route that honored the Lakers legend.
A moment of silence was held ahead of the race at 6:28 a.m. to honor the victims, who all lived in Orange County.
About 17,000 runners participated in the marathon and half-marathon, with some wearing Bryant merchandise and Lakers' purple and gold.
Along the course, mile 8 and 24 were marked in purple and gold in remembrance of the victims, including Bryant who spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
RELATED: 'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers game
The O.C. tribute followed Saturday's candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Christina Mauser. A bagpipe player who was not scheduled to perform led the procession of mourners down to the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Nine roses were tossed into the ocean, each representing one of the lives lost, including Mauser.
Mauser was a former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School, where Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna - who was also killed in the crash - attended. Mauser most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, where the group was headed for a basketball tournament.
Mourners were encouraged to sign posters along the pier to offer words of support to the grieving family.
Memorials have cropped up across the Southland honoring Bryant, including at Staples Center where fans have gathered since the tragedy on Jan. 26.
Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach honors Calabasas helicopter crash victims
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News