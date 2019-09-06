Helipad revamped in Sylmar ready for fire department

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- June to October is the driest time in Southern California making it the height of fire season.City and county officials have revamped a helipad next to Olive View Hospital that will be used for firefighting air crafts and crews."This helispot was inoperable going back to the 2008 Sayre Fires, so making sure that we had a full suite of available resources was a priority of mine," said Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez of L.A. City Council.Councilwoman Rodriguez partnered with Supervisor Kathryn Barger in getting this helipad up and running. However, they hope that the fire department won't have to use it too often if everyone prepares."Actually ensuring that your eaves or access to your attic vents structure is properly covered to ensure that no embers are able to get in to your attic space," David Richardson, L.A. County Fire Department.If embers get into your home they can easily cause your roof and other parts of your home to catch on fire.Make sure that any dry brush around your home is cleared out, and if you see brush in a public space that needs to be cleared send an email to LAFDbrush@lacity.org.