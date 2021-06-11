Arts & Entertainment

Rodriguez, Serafini talk powerful Quinceañero episode on 'High School Musical' Disney+ series

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Rodriguez, Serafini talk powerful Quinceañero episode on 'HSMTMTS'

NEW YORK -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" threw the party of a lifetime for Carlos on this week's newest episode released on Disney+.

Carlos had been dreaming of having a Quinceañero for years, and his friends at East High make it happen.

"It was so special to see my culture represented on Disney and on film," said Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos. "It was so beautifully done."

Disney+


"It's such a celebration of all the different people and cultures on our show," said Joe Serafini, who plays Seb.

Seb, Carlos' boyfriend, gave him a special performance of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" during the party, and Serafini says it was a special moment for LGBTQ+ youth.

"The arrangement was so beautiful," Serafini said. "He's figuring out who he is and what his climb is."

Meantime, Miss Jenn is hard at work getting their production of "Beauty and the Beast" together only to learn that her ex-boyfriend and rival at North High just switched their musical to something very shocking.

"Drama, it's going to bring drama," Rodriguez said.

Serafini and Rodriguez say it's an amazing time on set working with such a talented cast including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

"I learn so much every day I walk into work, and when I'm leaving work, everyone brings something to the table," Serafini said. "It's very humbling and the most amazing experience ever."

You can watch new episodes of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Fridays on Disney+.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+entertainmentsingingdisneydisney+ streaming servicemusical
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News