High-speed driver crashes into tree before hitting, killing pedestrian in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed in Redondo Beach early Monday morning.

The deadly crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway between Diamond and Emerald streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about what led up to the incident were not available, but it appears the car hit at least one tree on the sidewalk before striking the pedestrian. It does not appear that any other cars were involved.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where there were no visible skid marks on the road.

The victim has not been identified. The condition of the driver was unclear.

