Los Angeles police found four people injured Saturday after responding to a report of shots fired in Highland Park, but the exact nature of the victims' respective injuries were not immediately clear. A suspect was taken into custody.An LAPD spokesperson said the incident, which stemmed from a family dispute, was reported about 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue 65.Authorities arrived at the scene to find four people down and in unknown condition, the spokesperson said. Two were transported to a hospital.The identity of the suspect was not disclosed.