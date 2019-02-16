Highland Park: Police find 4 injured after responding to report of shots fired; suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Police found four people injured after responding to a report of shots fired in Highland Park, but the exact nature of the victims' respective injuries were not immediately clear.

By and ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police found four people injured Saturday after responding to a report of shots fired in Highland Park, but the exact nature of the victims' respective injuries were not immediately clear. A suspect was taken into custody.

An LAPD spokesperson said the incident, which stemmed from a family dispute, was reported about 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue 65.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find four people down and in unknown condition, the spokesperson said. Two were transported to a hospital.

The identity of the suspect was not disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdlos angeles police departmentHighland ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Riverside sexual assault suspect sought by police
Mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say
A sneak preview of the 2019 Oscars Governors Ball
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
Driver escapes rollover crash after hitting mudslide in Topanga
Show More
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
Hollywood home invasion prompts large police response
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Pacoima restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
More News