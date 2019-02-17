A man allegedly stabbed his mother and brother before being shot in the leg by his wounded sibling Saturday at a home in Highland Park, authorities said.An LAPD spokesperson said the incident was reported about 3:18 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the 600 block of North Avenue 65, where authorities arrived to find a grisly scene."We had four children, as officers were responding, they walked out of the hallway and they were covered in blood," said police Sgt. Frank Preciado. The blood-spattered children, who were unharmed, had run into the apartment searching for relatives after hearing the gunfire.According to investigators, a brother and sister had been inside the residence with their mother when an uninvited brother arrived and an altercation ensued. The uninvited man allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed his mother in the face before turning the weapon on his brother."That's when the suspect is still holding onto the knife, the brother that was a victim, that was stabbed in the cheek or the face - somewhere in that area - retrieves a handgun, fires at his brother, wounding him in the leg," Preciado said.The three injured family members were transported to a hospital, where the man who was shot was listed in critical condition. The conditions of the two victims were unknown.The intersection of North Avenue 65 and Pollard Street was reopened after being closed for several hours at the scene.