LA County supervisors to proclaim April 30 as 'Jane Fonda Day'

As part of Earth Month, officials are expected to highlight how Fonda has raised awareness about environmental justice.

In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will proclaim April 30 in honor of the beloved actress.

In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will proclaim April 30 in honor of the beloved actress.

In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will proclaim April 30 in honor of the beloved actress.

In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will proclaim April 30 in honor of the beloved actress.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- In recognition of Jane Fonda's lifelong commitment to climate advocacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will proclaim April 30 in honor of the beloved actress.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will lead the recognition and celebrate Fonda, who is expected to attend the ceremony Tuesday morning. As part of Earth Month, the supervisor is expected to highlight how Fonda has dedicated her life to raise awareness about environmental justice across the U.S., and the globe.

Last week, Horvath introduced a motion to proclaim April 30 as Jane Fonda Day in L.A. County.

"Jane Fonda is an American actor and activist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on entertainment and social activism, especially women's rights and environmental advocacy,'' the motion reads. "Throughout her illustrious career spanning decades, Jane Fonda has not only captivated audiences with her performances on screen but has also fearlessly championed causes that promote environmental sustainability, gender equality and social justice.''

Born on Dec. 21, 1937, to Henry Fonda and Frances Ford Seymour, Jane Fonda was "exposed to the power of storytelling and the importance of using her platform to amply voices that often go unheard,'' the motion stated.

Fonda's dad was an actor and her mother an influential community leader and activist.

Fonda's acting career spans over six decades, earning acclaim and accolades for a wide range of films such as "Klute,'' "Coming Home,'' and "On Golden Pond.'' She's earned several awards, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards and Television Arts Awards and seven Golden Globe Awards.

The actor's advocacy roots can be traced back to Santa Monica, where she became heavily involved in community activism and social justice causes.

She's been an outspoken advocate for peace and social justice, raising awareness about the plight of veterans and victims of war -- influenced by experiences during the Vietnam War era.

She's also been a champion for environmental activism in an effort to address climate change and protect the Earth's precious resources. Fonda has led several protests and demonstrations, including her weekly Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, D.C., where she has urged policymakers to take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

"Jane Fonda's dedication to environmental activism aligns with the values of Earth Month, and her commitment to raising awareness and promoting sustainable solutions serves as an inspiration to all who strive to protect our planet for future generations,'' the motion reads.

Earth Month, typically celebrated in April, is a month-long celebration of Earth Day to raise awareness and advocate for change around the issues most impacting our planet.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.