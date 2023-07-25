Hiking amid extreme heat can be dangerous, even for experienced hikers. Here are some steps you can take to stay safe.

SoCal hikers urged to use caution when exercising in extreme heat

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Big Falls trailhead near Forest Falls is a popular place for Southern Californians to escape the heat during the mid-summer heat wave.

Still, temperatures at the 6,000 feet level reached close to 90 degrees on Monday afternoon. And local fire officials say extreme heat at higher elevations is responsible for a number of rescue calls.

"Almost every time they say 'I wasn't expecting it to be that hot,'" said San Bernardino County Fire Department Capt. Jay Dimoff.

He said dehydration is one of the main problems hikers face, and that they should start hydrating much earlier than they might think is necessary.

"You should really prepare yourself a couple days in advance for that because dehydration starts very quickly," Dimoff said.

Fire officials say using the buddy system when hiking is another strong recommendation in case one hiker experiences a medical problem.

Hiker Mattie Singer started her trail hike with a friend around 9 a.m. and finished just before noon.

"Always go in a group, especially in a place like this," Singer said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is advising hikers to submit a hiking plan worksheet before venturing out into the wilderness. These warnings come after a search for a missing hiker in Monrovia has still proven unsuccessful.

Collin Walker, 43, of South Pasadena was last seen leaving his car for a hike in Monrovia on July 15. A week and a half later, he still hasn't been found.

Regardless of your physical condition and hiking experience, Dr. Eric Snyder, the medical director of the emergency room for Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana, said it's important to not be exercising in triple-digit heat for too long.

"If they are stranded, they need to get help," Snyder said. "They need to call their friends or family, somebody that can help remove them from that environment, because remaining in that environment will lead to death."