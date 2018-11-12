Hill Fire: Firefighters gain upper hand, evacuations lifted

#HillFire [update] at Hill Canyon Rd and Santa Rosa Rd, Santa Rosa Valley (Ventura County) is now 4,531 acres and 80% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, @VCFD_PIO, and @VENTURASHERIFF https://t.co/PAzCzDhWGL pic.twitter.com/VxV2NV6fH6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 12, 2018

Firefighters have made significant progress in battling the Hill Fire in the Santa Rosa Valley. All evacuations have been lifted.The blaze, which broke out last week near Hill Canyon Road, west of Santa Rosa Road, has burned 4,531 acres and was 80 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to an incident report by Cal Fire.Full containment was expected by Thursday, the report stated.The only remaining evacuation, which was for the Point Mugu Naval Base, was lifted Monday morning.