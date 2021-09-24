hispanic heritage

Pasadena celebrates group that has elevated Latinos for 40 years, provided hundreds of scholarships

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pasadena celebrates group that has elevated Latinos for 40 years

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena's longest-running Latina non-profit organization has been forced to shut down after 40 years due to a drop in recruitment.

Several generations of women came together with their families one last time this week. The women were a part of the Community Organization of Pasadena for Advancement, or COPA for short.

The women were celebrated the group's role in helping to send young women to college. COPA was founded in 1981 by professional women with a focus on Latina issues in the community.

"I think what we have done is really bring attention to needs of Pasadena Latinos and Latinas, especially in the beginning, we didn't have that many organizations," said Christina Fuentes, a founding member of COPA. "I think that had a big impact."

During its 40 years, COPA provided hundreds of scholarships to young women through funds the group raised. After all those years, the organization is stepping aside - but not before the city of Pasadena recognized the group's contributions.

"I stand here as mayor today very much because all of you paved the road, literally and figuratively," said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

A bench installed in 2013 at Eaton Blanch Park will also remind generations to come of COPA's contributions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenalos angeleslos angeles countylatinalatinopasadenacommunityhispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Pasadena celebrates group that has elevated Latinos for 40 years
IslaminSpanish builds bridge between Muslim and Hispanic communities
Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month
Race driver Pato O'Ward turning passion into his legacy
TOP STORIES
SoCal weather: OC, Inland Empire see rain as cooler temps move in
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman last seen near Joshua Tree
Parents protest vaccine mandates outside Glendale high school
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
Rep. Karen Bass plans to run for Los Angeles mayor next year
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
Show More
Shaq talks Lakers, Kobe, plus new animated short 'Headnoise'
Electric vehicle sales increase as automakers struggle to meet demand
California boys Orson, Orrin West still missing 9 months later
Maxine Waters condemns Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants
Popular Long Beach food joint closes because of pandemic effects
More TOP STORIES News