'We have to tell our story so people aren't confused about who we are.' Monrovia Heritage Latino Society teaches young people about their heritage in the San Gabriel Valley.

MONROVIA (KABC) -- A new photo exhibit in the San Gabriel Valley documents the long history of Latinos in the area, including families who date back to the 19th century!

"People consider all of us immigrants but we're not. Other people are immigrants and we welcomed them. But we have to tell our story so people aren't confused about who we are," said Jimmy O'Balles, Monrovia Latino Heritage Society.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, some of Monrovia's history includes the days of segregation. Monrovia has changed quite a bit since then. Some Latino families can trace their ancestors back to the 1880's. The photos show the past; today and in the future, they're working with the school district to teach young people about their heritage.

"Expose our youth to that history and we've partnered with Monrovia Unified school district and working with elementary school kids through art and textiles to learn about historical characters and learning more about our Hispanic culture," said Maritza Flores-Travanti, Monrovia Latino Heritage Society.

"We're showcasing the past and future heritage. And future heritage is very important; hence the art work from the students so hopefully they're seeing these historic photos and see a little bit of themselves in these photos as well," said Henry Caro Olivas, Jr., Monrovia Latino Heritage Society.

Seeing their past to help create a brighter future for themselves, and the city of Monrovia.