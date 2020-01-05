Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left woman dead in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Pomona are on the hunt for the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead.

The crash happened Friday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Holt Avenue and Fairplex Drive, according to the Pomona Police Department. Just a few miles away, another hit-and-run crash left one man dead on Dec. 21.

That's where officers found the victim, only described as a woman in her 50s, suffering from "severe injuries." She was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A description of the suspect's car was not available but authorities say it should have significant damage to the front bumper and windshield.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.
