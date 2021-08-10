75-year-old woman killed in Norwalk hit-and-run

EMBED <>More Videos

75-year-old woman killed in Norwalk hit-and-run

NORWALK, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities on Tuesday released images of the suspect's vehicle in a hit-and-run in Norwalk that killed a 75-year-old woman.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, near Pioneer and Firestone boulevards as a white GMC Savannah 3500 van pulled out of a parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Bertha Nunez of Norwalk died at the scene, according to the county coroner's office.

The driver fled the scene following the collision. He returned a few minutes later but failed to notify deputies that he was the driver in the hit-and-run crash, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Ballesteros at (562)863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countycrimelos angeles county sheriff's departmenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
Riz Ahmed calling attention to misrepresentation of Muslims in films
Ambushed Compton deputies sue ghost-gun maker
Suspect pleads not guilty in killing of Reseda bank executive
Riverside County foster parents charged with murder and sexual abuse
Show More
Can a cholesterol-lowering drug help fight COVID-19?
Driver shot in back of head in North Hills; search for killer underway
Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID pandemic
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Cypress man charged with sexual assault, torture and abuse of children
More TOP STORIES News