75-year-old woman killed in Norwalk hit-and-run

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, near Pioneer and Firestone boulevards as a white GMC Savannah 3500 van pulled out of a parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Bertha Nunez of Norwalk died at the scene, according to the county coroner's office.
The driver fled the scene following the collision. He returned a few minutes later but failed to notify deputies that he was the driver in the hit-and-run crash, according to the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Detective Ballesteros at (562)863-8711 or APBalles@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.